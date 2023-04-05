IIT-Kanpur, Moglix to Promote Innovation and Entrepreneurship in Artificial Intelligence

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kanpur has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with e-commerce company Moglix to promote innovation and entrepreneurship in artificial intelligence. The MoU represents Moglix’s dedication to technological innovation and partnerships with academia.

The Artificial Intelligence and Innovation Driven Entrepreneurship - Center of Excellence (AIIDE- CoE) of the Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur at their Noida campus will build a platform for startups. This platform will offer access to several essential aspects such as mentorship, networking, infrastructure, research and development, training, and funding opportunities.

Rahul Garg, the founder and CEO of Moglix and prominent IIT-Kanpur alumni, said, “We are excited to partner with IIT-Kanpur to drive innovation in AI technology for the manufacturing industry. This partnership will enable us to accelerate the development of cutting-edge AI solutions and empower our customers to optimize their operations and unlock new growth opportunities."

The two organisations are prepared to make substantial advancements in the field of AI technology and promote growth and innovation in the manufacturing industry now that the MoU has been signed, they claimed.

Under the AIIDE CoE, Moglix and IIT-Kanpur will work collaboratively on the creation of novel technologies in the fast-emerging field of AI and find new prospects for innovation in the fields of supply chain optimisation, product recommendation, natural language processing, image recognition, and predictive maintenance.

“This collaboration is an excellent opportunity for us to work with a leading industry player and contribute to the development of innovative AI solutions that will have a significant impact on the infrastructure and industrial space," said Dr. Nikhil Agarwal, CEO of AIIDE-Centre of Excellence.

In addition, the two organisations will connect with the Incubator’s startups to explore options for investment, strategic collaborations, product piloting for research, and collaboration on new projects and initiatives aimed at enhancing the startup community.

