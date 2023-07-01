IIT Kanpur to Host 56th Convocation on July 3, Narayana Murthy to be Chief Guest

The Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur (IITK), is going to host its 56th Convocation on July 3, 2023. N. R. Narayana Murthy, Founder and Chairman, Infosys, will grace as the chief guest this year. Murthy is a distinguished alumnus of IIT Kanpur. He did his M.Tech from IIT Kanpur in 1969.

The Convocation Ceremony will commence at the institute auditorium and will be presided over by Dr. Radhakrishnan K Koppillil, Chairperson, Board of Governors (BoG), IIT Kanpur.

This year, a total of 2127 students are getting degrees, out of which, 236 are from Ph.D., 15 are from MTech-PhD (Joint Degree), 483 are from MTech, 739 are from BTech, 21 are from MBA, 16 are from MDes, 51 are from MS (by Research), 40 are from PGPEX-VLFM, 1 is from Diploma of IIT (DIIT), 151 are from MSc (2-year course), 18 are from Double Major, 125 are from Dual Degree, 14 are from MS-PD (MS part of the Dual Degree), 149 are from BS, and 68 are from the eMasters degree programs.

In addition to the degrees, various prizes and medals will be given across categories. The President’s Gold Medal will be awarded to Farzan Adil Byramji from the CSE Dept., the Director’s Gold Medal (4-year UG program) to Ananya Gupta from the CSE Dept., the Director’s Gold Medal (5-year UG program) to Lakshay Rastogi from the BSBE Dept., the Ratan Swarup Memorial Prize to Nandita Gupta from the MSE Dept., and the Dr. Shankar Dayal Sharma Medal to Vineeth V from the EE Dept.

The Doctor of Science (Honoris Causa), the highest honorary academic degree granted by IIT Kanpur to honour exemplary achievements by outstanding individuals, will be awarded to three distinguished personalities, M C Mary Kom (Indian amateur boxer and politician), Dr. Devi Prasad Shetty (Chairperson & Founder, Narayana Health) and Natarajan Chandrasekaran (Chairperson, Tata Sons).

The graduating students will be conferred the degrees by the Chairperson, Senate in the event. A second session will be held to distribute the degree certificates in different halls.