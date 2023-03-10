IIT Kanpur to Launch Executive Masters Programme on Construction Engineering

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur will be launching an online post-graduate level programme on construction engineering. To be launched by the institute’s department of civil engineering by July this year, the IIT claims the course is being launched for the first time ever in India.

“The programme is a new addition to the unique e-Masters degree programme being run by the institute and is focused on Sustainable Construction Practices and Project Management. It is designed to cater to the needs of the rapidly growing infrastructure and construction sectors in India," reads the official press release.

The programme aims to equip practising civil engineers and architects with the knowledge and skills to manage projects effectively, using minimum resources and energy requirements, and with a minimum carbon footprint. Designed by IIT Kanpur faculties and industry experts, it will cover a range of topics, including sustainable design and construction, green building materials, project management, and financing for sustainable projects.

The executive-friendly format of the e-Masters degree programmes at IIT Kanpur will offer a flexible approach for professionals to complete the degree anywhere between 1-3 years. The programme is inclusive of IIT Kanpur campus visits, mentorship, and career support.

The programme will be launched in July this year and the application process for the inaugural cohort will start by end of March.

Prof Abhay Karandikar, Director of IIT Kanpur, said, “The infrastructure and construction sectors are major contributors to India’s economy, and it is essential to address sustainability issues in this field. Like all the other varied e-Masters degree programmes we’re successfully running to contribute to India’s holistic growth, this programme is designed to provide a proper blend of academic insights and industrial skills to meet the growing requirements of this exponentially growing sector. This programme, once launched, will help in making the infrastructure and construction domains more robust with safer and sustainable practices." IIT Kanpur is currently running nine e-Masters degree programmes from various departments.

