IIT Kanpur, YES Bank Collaborate To Offer Support To Incubated Startups

The Startup Incubation and Innovation Centre (SIIC,) at the esteemed Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur (IITK), has embarked on a path of revolutionising the startup ecosystem in India. In a major stride towards this goal, SIIC recently joined forces with YES Bank by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) that seeks to provide crucial support to the startups incubated at SIIC.

Under the terms of the MoU, SIIC and YES Bank will collaborate closely to identify innovative startups and extend them the necessary financial backing. This strategic partnership aims to bolster the startup ecosystem in India by granting these ventures access to a wide range of resources through YES Bank’s specialised startup-focused program called YES Head-Startup. This program, backed by a full-service banking proposition, is specifically tailored for technology-based or technology-enabled startups and is complemented by an exclusive privilege program.

Expressing his enthusiasm, Prof Abhay Karandikar, the Director of IIT Kanpur, highlighted the program’s objective of empowering startups with vital financial and infrastructural assistance to facilitate their rapid growth. He emphasised that this initiative is just one among many undertaken by IIT Kanpur to ensure the professional success of its students and contribute to the nation-building process.

In the statement released to the press, Ankush Sharma, Professor In-charge of SIIC at IIT Kanpur, emphasised the importance of providing startups with the necessary resources and support to foster an environment that encourages entrepreneurship and innovation. By doing so, SIIC aims to pave the way for a brighter future for the Indian startup community. Sharma believes that this collaborative effort holds immense potential for societal impact by generating employment opportunities, fostering economic growth, and driving technological advancements that can positively influence various sectors of the Indian economy.

The MoU between SIIC and YES Bank was formalised during a ceremony attended by distinguished individuals from SIIC, IIT Kanpur, and YES Bank.