IIT Madras Begins Application For its First-Ever BS in Electronic Systems Programme

The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) is currently accepting applications for its off-campus BS Degree in Electronic Systems programme for the September 2023 batch. This degree is designed to provide students with specialised knowledge in electronics, embedded programming, digital systems, and control engineering, allowing them to implement and improve on a variety of applications. The application window for the programme will be open until August 27.

Applicants who have finished Class 12 (or an equivalent level) and have a background in mathematics and physics can apply to this programme. The programme’s feature is that there is no age limit, making it accessible to anybody looking to upskill themselves in the constantly evolving field of electronic systems.

Students who complete the programme successfully will have abilities that are marketable, making them highly employable across a range of industries, including the automotive, semiconductor, and defence industries. Graduates have a variety of career options, including designing electronic systems, developing embedded systems, designing electronic hardware, testing systems, and designing electronics research, among others.

The coordinator of the newly launched programme and faculty member in the Department of Electrical Engineering at IIT Madras, Prof. Boby George, was quoted in the press release as saying, “By providing a comprehensive skill set, we ensure that graduates will be fully prepared to meet the dynamic needs of the industry and drive technological progress forward. At IIT Madras, we believe in empowering our students to explore their passions and pursue rewarding careers that align with their interests and aspirations."

“Education is the catalyst that empowers individuals to unlock their true potential, and the BS Degree in Electronic Systems from IIT Madras is a transformative opportunity that transcends age barriers, embracing learners from diverse backgrounds, and enabling them to embark on a fulfilling career," highlighted Prof. Sankaran Aniruddhan, faculty, Department of Electrical Engineering at IIT Madras and programme coordinator.

This programme, which is the second BS degree provided by IITM, is closely related to India’s semiconductor mission. The programme’s inclusion of on-site labs at IIT Madras ensures practical instruction that gives students a deeper grasp of electrical systems via hands-on experience.