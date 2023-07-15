IIT Madras Launches Certificate Course On Construction Technology And Management

Many students aspire to study at the Indian Institute Of Technology (IIT). In order to get admission to IIT, first you have to pass the JEE Mains exam. If you fail to pass this exam, then you will not get admission to the prestigious universities of IIT. In today’s article, we are going to tell you about a course that IIT Madras has started, through which you can get admission without having to attempt for JEE exams. You can also secure a high-paying job for yourself.

Indian Institute Of Technology (IIT) Madras is offering a new online certificate course on construction technology and management. Interested candidates can go to the official website code.iitm.ac.in/structure-technology-and-management and apply for this course. The course offered will teach about the latest advancement in construction technology and management practices. The last date to apply is August 20. The first batch of this online course is starting on September 1. After completing this course, candidates will get an increased chance of getting a high-paying job.

A notice from IIT Madras says, “This course is aimed at working professionals in structural design and construction firms but also at faculty in engineering colleges as well as students who intend to work in the construction industry and will expose them to cutting-edge construction management techniques and methods.” It adds, “This course is also in line with the ‘Anaivarukkum IITM’ (IITM for all) vision of V Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras and to make an IIT-Quality education available to the wider society. The Institute is trying to take this course to every practising engineer and interested professional as well as students.”

The course offered is set to teach about the latest advancements in construction technology and management systems. This program is strictly online, in which 126 hours of teaching have been recorded. It includes online instruction and live interaction with faculty experts for 42 hours. The program consists of ten modules which include Engineering Economics, Concrete Technology, Road and Pavement Technology, Construction Planning and Control, Construction Process and Productivity, Quality, Durability and Repair, Safety, Construction Contract, and Resource Constraint Schedule Optimisation. This program aims to expose the students to modern construction management techniques and methods.