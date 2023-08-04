IIT Madras Launches PG Programme In Applied Petroleum Engineering; Check Eligibility

The Digital Skills Academy of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Madras, Pravartak Technologies Foundation is collaborating with Zemblance Hydrocarbons Private Limited to create a web-enabled postgraduate Level Advanced Certification Course in ‘Applied Petroleum Engineering & Hydrogen Energy’ (PGPEH).

This hybrid programme combines web-enabled courses in Renewable Energy, Petroleum Engineering, and Hydrogen Energy. The course prepares students for success in the profession by offering a rigorous academic curriculum and cutting-edge research facilities.

This course intends to bridge the gap between the upskilling and employability and industry requirements of engineering graduates and working professionals. The programme will be led by Rajesh Nair, professor of petroleum engineering and the lead adviser of Zemblance Hydrocarbons. Zemblance Hydrocarbons specialises in a variety of services and research solutions for upstream oil and gas industries.

Eligibility Criteria for PGPEH:

Enrolment is open to engineering or technology graduates with a master’s degree in any relevant science subject, as well as working professionals in the oil and gas sectors or related fields.

For the above programme, offline tests will be held at several locations across the country to guarantee that candidates are thoroughly assessed and qualified. The PGPEH programme will begin on September 5, 2023, on Teachers’ Day.

During the web-enabled course, IIT Madras professors and seasoned industry experts from Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC), Indian Oil Corporation Limited, GAIL (India), and Chennai Petroleum Corporation Limited (CPCL), among others, will provide practical insights.

“Further information about the course can be obtained by writing to info@zemblance.comor visiting the following” read the official notice. A memorandum of understanding (MOU) towards this collaboration was signed recently by Lakshmipriya Menon, Founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Zemblance Hydrocarbons and Dr MJ Shankar Raman, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), IIT Madras, Pravartak Technologies Foundation.