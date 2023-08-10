IIT Madras launches Online Certificate Programme in Additive Manufacturing Technologies for Professionals

The Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Madras, has launched an online certificate programme in ‘Additive Manufacturing Technologies for Practising Engineers’ under its Centre for Outreach and Digital Education (CODE). Applicants must have a bachelor’s degree in engineering, applied sciences, or basic sciences as well as at least three years of professional experience. Registration for the online certificate course at elearn.nptel.ac.in/AMTPE/ closes on September 20.

A thorough understanding of pre- and post-processing procedures, design strategies for additive manufacturing, and operational concepts of additive manufacturing processes are all envisioned to be covered in this course.Participants who complete this course will be able to accelerate their careers in field of additive manufacturing.

Additive Manufacturing (AM) often known as “3D printing" is becoming an increasingly prevalent technique for creating different engineering and biomedical components. It has previously proven to be a practical, cost-effective, and net-shape manufacturing technology for low-volume manufacture of complicated body implants with custom-made designs.

“This course is aimed to provide both fundamentals and applied knowledge of additive manufacturing technologies," stated Dr. Murugaiyan Amirthalingam, Associate Professor, Department of Metallurgical and Materials Engineering, IIT Madras. This training will assist those who wish to apply various AM technologies in their organisation.

This programme provides an extensive study of Additive Manufacturing (AM). Participants will understand the fundamental ideas behind AM methods, materials, and design, as well as post-processing methodologies. Participants will also get to grasp the generic process chain of AM technologies through hands-on instruction, cultivating the capacity to creatively utilise them across varied engineering industries. Participants will also develop knowledge of testing, certification, and standardisation processes for AM materials and components, assuring compliance with stringent industry requirements.

Earlier this month, IIT Madras’ Digital Skills Academy, Pravartak Technologies Foundation, and Zemblance Hydrocarbons Private Limited collaborated to develop a web-enabled postgraduate Level Advanced Certification Course in ‘Applied Petroleum Engineering & Hydrogen Energy’ (PGPEH). Renewable energy, petroleum engineering, and hydrogen energy are all included in this hybrid programme.