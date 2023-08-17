IIT Madras Pravartak Launches 'Out of the Box Thinking' Course to Nurture Creative Minds, Anyone Can Apply

IIT Madras Pravartak Technologies Foundation has introduced a unique course ‘Out of the Box Thinking’ (OOBT). The online course aims to nuture creative thinking claims the release by the IIT Madras. The OOBT course is free of cost across India as well as in foreign countries said the Institute. The four graded independent levels of the courses will be easily accessible to students, professionals, and researchers.

The official website of IITM Pravartak Technologies Foundation claims that candidates with familiarity with basic concepts and ready mind set for learning non-routine problem-solving skills are eligible for the course.

The press release informed that the OOBT program comprises four levels, each lasting 10 weeks with periodic assessments and solutions. The final examination, conducted in select cities across India will be proctored. As a part of appreciation, successful candidates will receive a grade certificate issued by IITM Pravartak based on their examination performance. The final examination of the course carries a fee.

IITM Pravartak Technologies Foundation is conducting examinations for Levels 3 and 4. The registration for the same will conclude on September 20. Apart from this, IITM Pravartak is seeking registrations for the next batch of Out of the Box Thinking Course for the Levels 1 and 2. The registration for the next batch is open and will conclude on September 16, 2023.

Meanwhile, IIT Madras will conduct JAM 2024. The Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) 2024 website has officially gone live, as announced by the GATE-JAM office at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Bombay. The test will be held on February 11, 2024, and IIT Madras has been assigned as the host institution this year. Registration for JAM 2024 will open on September 5 on the official website – jam.iitm.ac.in

The deadline for completing the JAM 2024 application form is October 13. The application cost for one paper is Rs 900 for applicants who fall under the SC, ST, PwD, and female categories and Rs 1,800 for all other candidates.