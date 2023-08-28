IIT Madras Pravartak Technologies Introduces Cricket Analytics Course

IIT Madras Pravartak Technologies Foundation is collaborating with GITAA, an IIT Madras-incubated company, to offer a cricket analytics course. The course titled ‘Howzzat - Cricstats? will explore the world of cricket analytics for aspiring sports data analysts and sports enthusiasts claims the release from the Institute. The course is offered in online mode and has a duration of eight weeks.

Sharing the objectives, IIT Madras press release informs that participants will explore the field of sports data analytics through real world case studies, introduce industry experts who can share their views on how analytics has influenced sports and to enable students understand the fundamentals of data science from top academicians.

The IIT Madras course is designed to provide the student a solid understanding of the fundamentals of data science along with practical examples from the field of cricket. It is further claimed that leading academicians in the data science field from IIT Madras will provide aspiring sports data analysts and students with the skills required to analyze large amounts of data related to various aspects of the sport to gain insights, make informed decisions, and improve team and player performance.

Also Read: IIT Madras Pravartak Launches ‘Out of the Box Thinking’ Course to Nurture Creative Minds, Anyone Can Apply

Sharing his thoughts on data analytics as a game changer, Prof. V. Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras, said, “Sports analytics is a valuable tool that helps sports organisations, coaches, players, and fans gain a deeper understanding of the game and optimize performance. As the sports industry continues to embrace data-driven decision-making, the demand for professionals with expertise in sports analytics is expected to rise. Pursuing a course in Sports Analytics can be a rewarding and promising pathway for those passionate about sports.”

Elaborating on the need for such courses, Ms. Hemalatha D Dayalan, an Indian cricketer, right-handed batter, and right-arm off-break bowler, said, “As a cricketer, analytics helps as you get to learn from your past performances and it helps to grow as a player in future. Analytics will help to know what your strengths and weaknesses are. Coaches and the players can know in which area the person has to grow. When I want to know more about my batting or bowling, I did like to watch the video replays of my performance and see the analytical observations. Sports analytics is very important for the beginners and the cricketers .For any kind of sport, it is very helpful.”