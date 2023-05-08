IIT Madras to Offer Skilling Programmes For Science and Engineering Students, Check Details

IIT Madras Pravartak Technologies Foundation is collaborating with L&T EduTech, the digitally-driven learning initiative by Larsen & Toubro, to offer industry skilling programs for engineering and science students across India. The objective is to provide students access to industry experts and top academics who can teach concepts and fundamentals. The collaboration targets to reach 25,000 annually.

The Initiative is intended to bridge the gap to make the students ‘industry ready.’ This partnership will also offer customized programs for professionals across the industry to upskill themselves and achieve career progression. As informed by the signing authorities, Pravartak Technologies will bring various engineering and science departments of IIT Madras while L&T EduTech will provide the industry expertise.

Each course will provide conceptual learning supported by engineering applications. As a result, learners will be exposed to the fundamentals of engineering along with industry-relevant knowledge derived from engineering practice. The details about the programs will be announced by this month end. Mr. Sabyasachi Das, Chief Executive Officer, L&T EduTech, said, “L&T EduTech, blessed with L&T’s decades-long expertise in core engineering-driven businesses, we strive to coach our learners. Every effort is curated to make our students more employable and equip them to handle future challenges in real life. We look forward to developing individuals who would scale the heights of their profession and lead us to a better world. This partnership enables us to spread our skilling to all areas of Engineering and Science."

Dr. M.J. Shankar Raman, Chief Executive Officer, IIT Madras Pravartak Technologies Foundation, said, “We will offer programs that address the gap between academia and Industry. Our advisor, mentor and Professor Emeritus, Prof. Mangal Sunder, who has co-founded many prestigious nationwide programs such as NPTEL, will implement this partnership through Digital Skills Academy, which focuses on industry skilling through world-class facilities and thereby enabling talent for jobs.”

