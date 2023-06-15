IIT Madras Professor's Son Kaustav Bauri Secures AIR 3 in NEET 2023, Wants to Work on Curing Cancer

With an aim to develop cancer early diagnosis techniques, Kaustav Bauri exceeded his own expectations by getting AIR 3 in NEET 2023. He credits his success to his parents and teachers who are now overwhelmed by his victory. Hailing from Barakar neighbourhood of Asansol, Paschim Bardhaman district, Kaustav created history by scoring the highest marks in his state, West Bengal.

In the medical examination for the undergraduate level, Kaustav scored 716 from a total of 720. After completing his schooling at Kendriya Vidyalaya, he started his coaching from class 11th and was guided by the mentors of Aakash BYJU’s. He believes in the quality of study over hours hence, he never maintained a fixed study schedule.

Also read| Inspired by Web Series on NEET, Son of Electrician Cracks Exam, Secures Rank 29

Kaustav found physics to be a challenging subject and chemistry as his strength. While preparing for physics, he started with easy questions and then moved to challenging and advanced ones. While in biology and chemistry, conceptual clarity was his first step to excel. During his entire journey, Kaustav’s parents stood with him like a pillar. His father is an IIT Madras professor and his mother, a senior HR professional guided his path.

Kaustav remembered an incident where he had a feeling of self-doubt when his mock tests did not yield the desired results. “Haar nahi maani, kaam karta raha aur anth mein fal bhi milgya," said the topper who believed in his consistency, determination, and will to clear the medical examination. During his preparation as well he devoted his time to extracurricular activities. He aims to be an oncologist and serve people suffering from cancer.

Read| NEET 2023: Passion for Subject Helped Govt School Teacher’s Son Bora Varun Chakravarthi Grab AIR 1

Sharing his journey, he said, “Clarity of topics since the beginning of preparation, clearing backlog side by side is necessary, reading NCERT carefully is a must along with solving previous years question paper." One of the challenges, Kaustav faced was the class 12th board examination and then NEET UG and he need to strike a balance between the two to score well in both exams.