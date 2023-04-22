IIT Madras BTech Student Found Dead, Fourth Suspected Suicide Case This Year; Probe Underway

A second-year B. Tech student of IIT-Madras died allegedly by suicide, police said on Friday.

The student’s body has been taken for autopsy and the preliminary investigation is underway, according to ANI.

The deceased was a second-year student from Maharashtra who was pursuing Chemical Engineering at the institute.

If confirmed, this would be the fourth suicide case in IIT-Madras this year.

Last month on March 31, a PhD research scholar of the institute’s Mechanical Department was found dead by suicide at his residence.

On March 14, a third-year BTech student of IIT-Madras died by suicide. The 20-year-old student of the electrical engineering department, who hailed from neighbouring Andhra Pradesh, was found hanging in his hostel room by his roommates, they added. A preliminary investigation indicated that the deceased may have had issues on “focusing on his studies and completing his academic tasks", a police officer investigating the matter said.

In February, a research scholar from Maharashtra died by suicide at IIT-Madras.

Disclaimer: This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata)

Read all the Latest Education News here