IIT Madras BTech Student Found Dead, Fourth Suspected Suicide Case This Year; Probe Underway

A second-year B. Tech student of IIT-Madras died allegedly by suicide, police said on Friday.
The student’s body has been taken for autopsy and the preliminary investigation is underway, according to ANI.
The deceased was a second-year student from Maharashtra who was pursuing Chemical Engineering at the institute.
If confirmed, this would be the fourth suicide case in IIT-Madras this year.
Last month on March 31, a PhD research scholar of the institute’s Mechanical Department was found dead by suicide at his residence.
On March 14, a third-year BTech student of IIT-Madras died by suicide. The 20-year-old student of the electrical engineering department, who hailed from neighbouring Andhra Pradesh, was found hanging in his hostel room by his roommates, they added. A preliminary investigation indicated that the deceased may have had issues on “focusing on his studies and completing his academic tasks", a police officer investigating the matter said.
In February, a research scholar from Maharashtra died by suicide at IIT-Madras.
