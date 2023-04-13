IIT Madras Students Demand Resignation Of Advisor In PhD Scholar Suicide Case

Students at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras have been demanding justice for Sachin Jain, a PhD research scholar of the institute’s Mechanical Department who was found dead by suicide at his residence on March 31. Students have called for the resignation of Jain’s PhD advisor, Ashish Sen, who they accuse of harassing Sachin. The students also met with IIT Madras Director Professor V Kamakoti on April 11, with a list of their demands. They have asked for a fair probe and suggested that retired judges should be involved in the matter.

In a call for justice, ChintaBar, an independent student body recognised by IIT Madras, has informed through its official Twitter handle that Bhavesh Kumar, Sachin Jain’s brother, has written a formal complaint to the director demanding an investigation into the possible causes of his brother’s suicide. In his complaint, Sachin’s brother also mentions several instances where Jain’s behaviour contributed to his brother’s increased mental pressure.

Bhavesh Kumar said that Sachin had a meeting with his guide on the morning of March 31. After this, he went to his room and put up a Whatsapp status which said, ‘I am sorry, not good enough’. He was found dead later in the day.

On April 8, ChintaBar requested IIT-M to investigate all the aspects of the allegations raised by the student’s brother.

Students at IIT-Bombay have also expressed solidarity with Sachin Jain’s family. The Ambedkar Periyar Phule Study Circle (APPSC) at IIT Bombay issued a statement on the matter, accusing the administration of IIT Madras of not implementing any structural changes to address the high number of student suicides. The group added that no action has been taken against the harassment of students by faculty.

This is the third death since February this year at IIT-Madras. Previously, Steven, a second year-research scholar was found dead in his hostel room. Last month, Vaipu Pushpak Sai, who was in the third year of the engineering course, also died by suicide in his hostel room.

DISCLAIMER: This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata)

