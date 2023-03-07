IIT Madras to Offer Industry Skill Certification Programme to UG, PG Students

IIT Madras’ Pravartak Technologies Foundation has partnered with Gradskey, to train college students on ‘industry-ready deployable skills.’ Industry persons will directly train students on various techniques as peer-to-peer learning makes it easier for students. the institute said. The programmes are open to students of the first semester to third semester from BE/BTech, BSc, MSc, BBA, MBA, BCA, and MCA degree courses.

These industry skilling programmes are designed for a long-term trajectory of three years, which will be the duration of a student’s degree programme. However, the courses are broken down into a shorter, yearly certification program to gradually skill students according to their pace of learning, the institute said.

“This could fulfill a pressing need as many colleges in tier-2 and 3 cities do not have access to industry experts to teach them industry-required technical skills," the institute claimed. The courses would be offered in-person mode in educational institutions where more than 100 students sign up. In other institutions, it would be offered in a hybrid mode, with around 60-75 per cent in online, and the remaining classes being in physical mode, it added. The course fees will be between Rs 5,000 to Rs 7,000 per student per semester.

Highlighting the need for such industry skills training programmes, Prof Mangala Sunder, Emeritus Professor, Department of Chemistry, IIT Madras, and Founder-Coordinator, Digital Skills Academy-IIT Madras, said, “Training opportunities provided to students could result in multiple outcomes; not only would one get to solve and get experience in industry-relevant problems but also would be able to think of designing new programs and explore new start-up opportunities which will result in jobs to many others.”

Speaking about the unique aspects of the skill certification programme, R Achutharaman, Founder and CEO of Gradskey, said, “Our skilling process and methodology is unique and key for the success of students acquiring the much-needed industry skills and problem-solving skills for their dream career goals.”

