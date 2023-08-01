IIT Madras Zanzibar Applications Open, Last Date to Register is August 5

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras) has called for applications to the courses being offered by its first international campus — the Zanzibar campus. It will offer academic programmes starting in October 2023. The IIT Madras Zanzibar campus is offering a four-year Bachelor of Science degree in data science and AI and a two-year Master of Technology degree in Data Science and AI. The programmes are open to students of all nationalities, including Indians.

The last date to apply is August 5 at the official website at zanzibar.iitm.ac.in. Information including fees, accommodation, and living costs, sample question papers, financial aid, and other details may be found on the website. Financial assistance is available to deserving, meritorious students, the official press release stated.

“Apart from a comprehensive curriculum that includes all aspects of data science and artificial intelligence, students will have access to several interesting opportunities during their course of study. These include study abroad/semester exchange programmes with IITM’s partner institutions in the UK and Australia, among other countries, internships with various relevant companies, and a chance to meet some of the course requirements at the IIT Madras campus in Chennai, India," reads the official release.

Elaborating on the admission process, Prof Preeti Aghalayam, director-in-charge, Zanzibar campus, IIT Madras, said, “The selection process will include a screening test (which is an aptitude test, covering mathematics, science, English and analytical ability), and interviews with faculty. Students who have cleared class 12, Form VI or equivalent in the past three years are eligible to apply to the BS program while those with a four-year UG degree in any engineering/science discipline may apply to the MTech programme.”

IIT Madras will develop a screening test for the admission process that will be different from the JEE Advanced and will focus on analytical ability and English, Aghalayam had said earlier. She will be the first-ever woman to lead an IIT.