IIT Madras Zanzibar Screening Test: Age Limit, Eligibility, Date And More

IITs are considered among the most prestigious institutes of engineering in India. These institutes are situated in different parts of the country. Every year, innumerable candidates appear for their entrance exams. One of the most popular among the IITs is the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras. IIT Madras also has a campus in Zanzibar, Tanzania, for international students as well. Now, there has been news that the Zanzibar campus will be holding a screening test and interview for the applicants. The test is called IITMZST 2023. It will have questions related to mathematics, science, English, and analytical ability. Here are the details about the eligibility, date, timings, and more.

IITMZST 2023: Age Limit

For the Bachelor of Science programmes, the candidate should have passed 12th in the last three years. Those who have passed 12th grade before 2020 will not be eligible for the screening test. For the MTech programmes, there is no such age limit. If the candidate has the required educational qualifications, then they can appear for the screening test.

IITMZST 2023: Eligibility Criteria

The candidate is expected to have basic proficiency in English.

For the Bachelor of Science programme, the candidate should have passed one of the following exams:

• Final examination of the 10+2 system or two-year pre-university, conducted by any recognised Central or Indian State Board (CBSE, ICSE, etc)

• Advanced Certificate of Secondary Education (Form VI) with 3 principal passes in natural sciences.

• General Certificate Education (GCE) Examination (London/Cambridge/Sri Lanka) at the Advanced (A) level.

• High School Certificate Examination of the Cambridge University or International Baccalaureate Diploma of the International Baccalaureate Office, Geneva.

• Any public school, board, or university examination in India or any foreign country recognised as equivalent to the 10+2 system by the Association of Indian Universities (AIU).

For the MTech programme, the candidate should have passed one of the following exams:

• 4-year bachelor’s degree with a specialisation in engineering or technology.

• Master’s degree in Science (if the candidate has a 3-year UG degree).

IITMZST 2023: Exam Date and Timings

As per the official schedule, the screening test for the BS programmes will be from 2 PM to 4 PM on September 3, 2023. The screening test for the MTech programmes will be from 2 PM to 4 PM on August 20, 2023.