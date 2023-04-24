CHANGE LANGUAGE
IIT Mandi Develops Algorithm For Automatic Detection of HVAC System Failures
IIT Mandi Develops Algorithm For Automatic Detection of HVAC System Failures

Written By: Sheen Kachroo

News18.com

Last Updated: April 24, 2023, 15:46 IST

Himachal Pradesh, India

The developed algorithm is powerful enough to handle uncertainties such as the outside weather conditions and the number of occupants in the building

A team of researchers from Indian Institute of Technology Mandi and Université de Lorraine develops a novel algorithm that automatically detects operational failures in Heating Ventilation and Air-Conditioning (HVAC) systems installed in buildings. HVAC systems are essential for maintaining the thermal comfort of occupants inside buildings. HVAC systems employing Variable Air Volume (VAV) terminal boxes offer an energy-efficient solution to maintain the thermal comfort of occupants inside the building. A VAV box sends a controlled amount of processed air inside each zone of the building.

The results of this research have been published in the Journal of Building Performance Simulation in a paper coauthored by Dr Tushar Jain, Associate Professor, School of Computing and Electrical Engineering and his research scholar Dr Mona Subramaniam from IIT Mandi and his collaborator Dr Joseph J. Yamé from Université de Lorraine, France. The sensors and dampers in VAV boxes can become faulty and need repairs. However, detecting and identifying these faults manually is a slow, costly, and error-prone process.

Delays in detecting and fixing the faults in HVAC systems can lead to indoor environmental issues, such as poor thermal comfort and indoor air quality, affecting occupant health and productivity. This also results in the wastage of energy, thereby reducing building energy efficiency. Research suggests that faults in HVAC systems could increase the energy consumption of buildings by 4% to 18%.

IIT Mandi researchers have developed an automated fault detection and diagnosis (FDD) algorithm that integrates with the building automation system (BAS) or building energy management system (BEMS). This system helps maintenance crews identify and predict potential failures, analyze their impact, determine their importance to the BAS, and quickly direct repairs, ensuring that the system is always available. Describing the technical details of the development, Dr Tushar Jain, IIT Mandi said, “Our algorithm is robust against unmeasured disturbances and sensor noise, particularly the outdoor temperature, which affects the thermal dynamics of the building.”

IIT Mandi’s algorithm can be retrofitted with existing BAS/BEMS without additional hardware installation. The algorithm is strong enough to handle uncertainties such as the outside weather conditions and the number of occupants in the building. This means that building engineers do not have to simplify the thermal dynamics model or use basic rule-based control or monitor algorithms that don’t work well. The algorithm also estimates wall temperatures, which is important in predicting faults.

