IIT, NIT Admission: Know What's the Difference Between CSAB and JoSAA Counselling
IIT, NIT Admission: Know What's the Difference Between CSAB and JoSAA Counselling

Published By: Damini Solanki

Trending Desk

Last Updated: June 22, 2023, 13:31 IST

New Delhi, India

CSAB conducts two special vacant seat-filling rounds for NITs, while JoSAA conducts six rounds for seat allocation across both IITs and NITs (Representative Image)

The Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB) and the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) play crucial roles in the admission process for prestigious institutions such as the National Institutes of Technology (NITs) and Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs).

While CSAB is responsible for counselling exclusively for the NIT+ system, JoSAA oversees counselling for both IITs and the NIT+ system. CSAB conducts two special vacant seat-filling rounds for NITs, while JoSAA conducts six rounds for seat allocation across both IITs and NITs.

Students who are allotted seats in every round of JoSAA 2023 counselling are advised to choose from the options Freeze, Float, or Slide. Those who opt for the freeze option will have to complete the reporting process before the deadline. The online registration for JoSAA is underway and will conclude on June 28.

JoSAA Counselling 2023: How To Apply

Step 1: Visit the Joint Seat Allocation Authority’s official site at josaa.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link that reads – “Registration and Choice Filling for JoSAA 2023” on the homepage.

Step 3: As a new page opens, enter the JEE Advanced or JEE Mains registration details.

Step 4: Then fill out the JoSAA counselling form as mentioned.

Step 5: Upload all the required documents to proceed further. Make the payment, if necessary.

Step 6: Submit the form as directed and take a printout of it.

“Reservation of seats in Engineering/ Technology/ Architecture/ Pharmacy courses conducted at Degree Level Technical Institutions (AICTE approved) for the candidates of North Eastern States and Union Territories (CSAB-NEUT-2023) starts from June 26, 2023,” read a notice on the CSAB portal.

On the other hand, the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Rourkela will start the CSAB special round after the completion of the JoSAA counselling 2023. CSAB-Supernumerary rounds will also be conducted for students seeking admission to supernumerary seats in a handful of NITs for residents of the Union Territories of Lakshadweep, Daman and Diu, Andaman and Nicobar, Dadra and Nagar Haveli.

CSAB Counselling 2023: Complete Schedule

-Registration and choice-filling for CSAB special rounds: August 2 to August 6.

-Display of seat allocation for round 1: August 7.

-Online reporting by selected candidates: August 7 to August 9.

-Display of seat allocation for round 2: August 11.

-Online reporting by candidates: August 11 to August 14.

Damini Solanki
first published:June 22, 2023, 13:31 IST
