IIT Patna Launches Online Master Programmes in Big Data, Cloud Computing For Working Professionals

The Indian Institute of Technology Patna (IIT-P) has launched online master’s degree and certification programmes for working professionals. The institute has started online degree master degrees in MTech in big data and blockchain, MTech in cloud computing, executive MBA in finance, PG certification in cybersecurity and ethical hacking, PG certification in logistics and supply chain management, PG certification in financial planning and investment management, and PG certification in business data analytics.

The initiative is in partnership with TeamLease edtech. The programmes have been launched for working professionals with a minimum of two years of work experience for PG degree programmes and a minimum of one year of work experience for certification programmes.

These courses are aimed to impart necessary skills and knowledge to the professionals in their selected domains and help them upskill and progress in their careers. These courses are designed for a hybrid pedagogy and will be taught with the help of cutting edge online learning platform, said IIT Patna. The students will interact with the institute faculty through the weekly virtual sessions, and some part of the program shall be covered during the campus immersion sessions every semester, the institute added.

During the launch of the programme, Prof T. N. Singh, Director of IIT Patna, said, “These new sets of Online Master Degree Programs have been launched keeping in mind the needs and demands of the industry. The courses shall be taught by our distinguished faculty and shall be supplemented by highly experienced industry professionals and global experts. We are excited to have partnered with TeamLease EdTech in this journey.”

Shantanu Rooj, Founder and CEO of TeamLease EdTech, said, “We are delighted to have partnered with an esteemed institution like IIT Patna for these Executive Master Degree Programs. Employers today believe that resilience and productivity are both important and are looking to hire multi-skilled professionals who can be put in many different job roles. These high-quality online courses shall be available to students across the world at an affordable cost and shall equip students with the knowledge, skills, and exposure they need to uplift their careers and support their growth; our effort towards Making India Employable.”

Read all the Latest Education News here