IIT Rejection To Lokmat Maharashtrian Of The Year, The Inspiring Journey of IPS Noorul Hasan

IPS officer Noorul Hasan this year won the Lokmat Maharashtrian of the Year in the IPS category. This award is given to distinguished people in the state with exemplary contributions to public service. Noorul Hasan, the youngest IPS officer, who hails from the UP’s Pilibhit is the ACP of the Dharmabad Division of the Nanded District in Maharashtra. He belongs to the 2015 batch IPS officer of the Maharashtra cadre.

Noorul comes from a family involved in farming for generations. His father has also been a farmer in Pilibhit where Noorul was born and brought up. He was always academically bright and topped his school in the Class 10 exams. His father then got a job in Bareilly and the family shifted there. He then passed his Class 12 in a school in Bareilly with 75% marks.

Noorul desired to study B.Tech at IIT after completing his 12th grade but lacked the funds for its coaching. His father had even sold the village’s ancestral land to pay the coaching expenses. Despite his efforts, Noorul did not get into IIT, but he got admission to the B.Tech course at Aligarh Muslim University.

Even in college, he did not have the money to pay the fees, so he paid the college fees by tutoring young schoolchildren. After doing BTech, he got a job in a private company, but after a year he left the job and started preparing for a government job. He then got a job at Bhabha atomic research centre Tarapur but he was still not satisfied, He then decided to prepare for UPSC. He could not clear UPSC in the first attempt and second attempt, he did not qualify for the interview round. Not letting these failures dishearten him, Noorul tried again and finally in 2014, he achieved success and became an IPS officer with 625th rank.