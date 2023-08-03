IIT Roorkee Launches 5-month Professional Certification Programme in Product Management

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee’s Continuing Education Centre (CEC) and Imarticus Learning have collaborated to introduce a five-month professional certification programme in product management. The programme is designed to equip existing product owners with the necessary skills and knowledge to become successful product leaders, and aspiring professionals who wish to enter the field of product management, the IIT said.

The programme in product management offers live online classes with campus immersion at IIT Roorkee. It “focuses on developing skills in new-age product management, including product roadmap creation, execution, growth strategies, analytics, and more," said the institute.

Participants will have the opportunity to build their own products and thus gain practical experience. The programme further emphasises the collation of ideas, innovation, and curates product-focused strategies to increase the return on investment (ROI) on outcomes.

“Upon completion, they will be prepared for high-demand, best-salaried product management opportunities and sustainable career growth," the IIT added. Upon successful completion of the programme, participants will receive a certification from CEC, IIT Roorkee, adding value and credibility to their credentials.

“We are elated to partner with CEC IIT Roorkee and make a broader impact on individuals and enhance the potential for positive change. The curriculum, designed by IIT Roorkee, provides learners with the necessary skills and knowledge to excel in the field of product management, preparing them for high-demand, well-paid career opportunities," said Nikhil Barshikar, Founder of Imarticus Learning.

“This programme allows the learner to build a product from scratch for advanced career growth and enhance their portfolio. One of the unique features of this programme is the campus immersion experience at IIT Roorkee, where learners will have the opportunity to network with industry pioneers and further enhance their understanding of product management. During the programme, the learners will get a chance to build their own products, gain practical experience, and develop skills in product development," Barshikar added.

“We are pleased to collaborate with Imarticus Learning in offering this future-focused and market-centric product management course. The expert leadership combined with Imarticus Learning’s empirical experience will provide learners with the expertise they need to excel in product management," Prof Kaushik Ghosh, Coordinator, Continuing Education Centre, IIT Roorkee said.