IIT Roorkee To Offer Certification Course In HR Management, Analytics To Professionals

IIT Roorkee’s Continuing Education Centre (CEC) has teamed with Imarticus Learning to launch its Certification Programme in Human Resource Management and Analytics for HR professionals. Through the use of data-driven decision-making strategies, this programme seeks to transform conventional HR management practices. A total of 100 hours of live instruction, encompassing both theoretical knowledge and practical application, are provided during this six-month programme. The course provides learners with the understanding and skills needed for successful careers in the field of human resource management, with an emphasis on optimising HR procedures and improving organisational performance.

The program’s curriculum, designed by IIT Roorkee faculty members, includes the usage of three or more tools, allowing students to become proficient in both sophisticated machine learning algorithms for predictive analysis and fundamental statistical tools like Excel. All of this enables HR managers to identify trends, improve HR procedures, and encourage higher employee engagement and retention. Students will be collaborating on a minimum of eight real-world case studies to apply their knowledge in real-life scenarios.

The programme, according to Mr. Nikhil Barshikar, founder of Imarticus Learning, fills the gap between conventional HR practices and data-driven decision-making. “Together with CEC, IIT Roorkee, we are paving the way for a new era of HR professionals who understand the power of data and analytics in shaping the future of work,” Barshikar continued.

Participants who successfully complete the programme will be awarded a certification from CEC, IIT Roorkee, which is globally recognised. This industry-endorsed credential, together with the extensive information and skills learned, will enable learners to improve their careers in HR management and analytics.

IIT Roorkee’s Coordinator for Continuing Education, Prof. Kaushik Ghosh, stated, “We believe in the power of interdisciplinary education and industry collaboration. This program brings together the expertise of our renowned faculty and industry experts to provide participants with a comprehensive understanding of HR management and analytics.”

According to Ghosh, IIT Roorkee is dedicated to shaping the direction of HR management and promoting innovation in this crucial field of management studies.