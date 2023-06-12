CHANGE LANGUAGE
IIT Ropar & Applied Materials India to Establish Centre of Excellence in Thermal Spray Coatings
IIT Ropar & Applied Materials India to Establish Centre of Excellence in Thermal Spray Coatings

Published By: Sheen Kachroo

News18.com

Last Updated: June 12, 2023, 16:11 IST

Punjab, India

IIT Ropar students will get an opportunity to work closely with materials engineering experts of Applied Materials in India and the United States (Representative Image)

Applied Materials India has signed a three-year agreement with Centre of Excellence in Thermal Spray Coatings at IIT Ropar for research and development of degradation-resistant coatings for the semiconductor industry

Indian Institute of Technology, Ropar join hands with Applied Materials India Private Limited, an Indian subsidiary of materials engineering leader Applied Materials establishes a Center of Excellence (CoE) in Thermal Spray Coatings. With support from the Advanced Manufacturing Technologies (AMT) program of the Department of Science and Technology (DST), Applied Materials India has signed a three-year agreement with IIT Ropar to engage in research and development of degradation-resistant coatings for the semiconductor industry.

The research engagement will provide a platform for IIT Ropar faculty and students to work on cutting-edge applications and solve real-world challenges with regards to materials of importance for the semiconductor industry. Additionally, IIT Ropar students will get an opportunity to work closely with materials engineering experts of Applied Materials in India and the United States. Industry-academia collaboration of this nature will help bring together the creative minds of IIT Ropar and Applied Materials and better prepare students for their careers with exposure to materials engineering solutions for disruptive technology inflections.

“We are delighted to collaborate with IIT Ropar for the research and development program on special coatings. By combining Applied’s expertise with the academic excellence of IIT Ropar, we can help pave the way for breakthroughs in coating technology. The Centre of Excellence will help us unlock new frontiers in materials science as well as enable students to develop the required skills for the semiconductor industry,” said Srinivas Satya, Country President, Applied Materials India.

Professor Rajeev Ahuja, Director, IIT Ropar, expressed his confidence in the engagement with the industry as, “It is the way for IIT to be part of the future roadmap for critical technology segments such as semiconductors. DST’s AMT program to establish a Center of Excellence at IIT Ropar will propel advancement in coating applications.”

He further added that the Institute has developed a robust ecosystem to support such CoEs on its campus and expressed that the surface engineering research for the semiconductor industry is an important addition to the research areas of the Institute.

“The engagement with IIT Ropar will help us drive advancements in protective coatings technology that can bring enhanced durability and reliability to industries worldwide. This collaboration represents our commitment to fostering cutting-edge research and nurturing the next generation of talent, as we work towards a future where materials can thrive against degradation, empowering progress and innovation," said Suraj Rengarajan, CTO, Applied Materials India.

Professor Harpreet Singh, Principal Investigator of this Centre of Excellence, commented, “This collaboration with Applied Materials is a breakthrough in the pursuit of developing commercially viable technologies with an active participation of academia and industry. This collaboration will facilitate a pathway for utilizing the DST funding to co-develop commercial technologies and disseminating thermal spray awareness and training among young professionals and students of the country.”

first published:June 12, 2023, 16:11 IST
last updated:June 12, 2023, 16:11 IST