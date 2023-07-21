IIT To IAS, Meet Anil Basak Who Secured AIR 45 In UPSC

In 2014, Anil Basak amazed his family and relatives by gaining admission to the esteemed Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi. Little did he know that this was just the beginning of his journey to success. Originally from Bihar, when he moved to Delhi, he couldn’t have foreseen that he would achieve a remarkable feat a few years later, becoming one of the top 50 individuals to successfully crack the prestigious Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) civil services examination.

In 2018, the young man from Bihar’s Kishanganj faced disappointment as he couldn’t clear the preliminary round of the civil services exam on his first attempt. He believed that his strategy might have been incorrect and he had developed arrogance, thinking that clearing IIT-Delhi meant he could pass any exam, according to reports.

On his second attempt, he successfully cracked the civil services exam and secured the 616th rank, landing a position in the Indian Revenue Service (IRS). His determination paid off even more on the third attempt. In the UPSC 2020 final results, Anil Basak achieved an impressive 45th rank, and he now aspires to serve in the Bihar cadre.

Anil Basak honestly acknowledged that his family’s financial background was challenging and these difficult circumstances tested his resilience and determination.

Growing up in a family of news enthusiasts, they used to watch various news channels, including Aaj Tak, which unknowingly played a significant role in shaping his future. Despite not realising it then, he always had a deep interest in current affairs and developments.

In an interview, Basak credited his career’s foundation to a school teacher named Jai Shankar from his primary school, whose guidance and support played a crucial role in shaping his path towards becoming an IAS officer.

Despite facing financial challenges, Basak’s main priority is to take care of his family and fulfil their dreams after he joins the civil services. His exceptional performance in the civil services allowed him to be selected under the unreserved category, even though he is eligible for the benefits of the SC (Scheduled Caste) quota.