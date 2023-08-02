IMU CET 2023 Round 3 Allotment List Released at imu.edu.in, How to Check

The Indian Maritime University (IMU) has released the round 3 allotment list for Undergraduate (UG) programmes, excluding BBA, for the academic year 2023. Candidates who were eagerly waiting for the IMU CET admission list can now access it on the official website of IMU at imu.edu.in.

The IMU CET counselling process has introduced a seat allotment system that takes into account candidates’ performance in the IMU CET examination and other relevant criteria. To secure their allocated seats, candidates must complete the required admission fee payment by August 4. After fee payment, candidates will be required to undergo a document verification process. Additionally, there will be a spot counselling round for further seat allocation.

IMU CET 2023 Round 3 Allotment List: Steps to Download

Step 1: Navigate to the official website of IMU atimu.edu.in.

Step 2: Click on, ‘3rd Admission List - UG(except BBA) Programmes,’ available on the homepage.

Step 3: The IMU CET allotment list for UG programmes will be displayed on the window.

Step 4: Locate your name in the list and if required, download the allotment list for future reference.

IMU CET 2023 Admission: Documents Required

Proof of Age: Birth Certificate or Class 10 or SSC or equivalent mark sheet. Class 12 (Higher Secondary School) or equivalent mark sheet. Community Certificate (for SC, ST, and OBC (NCL) candidates only). Economically Weaker Section (EWS) Certificate (for General-EWS Candidates). Printed copy of IMU’s CET Rank Certificate. 2 copies of passport-size photographs. Aadhaar Card. NCC Certificate (if applicable). UG Marksheets/Certificate (if applicable). Medical Fitness Certificate. Passport (if applicable).

At the time of Certificate Verification, candidates must pay a Caution Deposit of Rs. 30,000 through a Demand Draft made in favour of Indian Maritime University, payable at the city where their allotted campus is located. The Caution Deposit is refundable upon successful completion of the course, provided there is no damage caused to the institution’s property.

The official notice also informed that the General Counselling Fee, Programme Fee, and Semester Fees, once paid, are non-refundable under any circumstances. Withdrawal from the university at any stage will not result in a refund of these fees.