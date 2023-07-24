In BPSC Teacher Bharti Recruitment, Over 3.1 Lakh Applications From Other States

The Bihar Public Service Commission is set to conduct recruitment for 170,000 teachers. More than eight lakh candidates applied, with 38.5% of them coming from other states. A total of 8,63,081 applicants registered until the last day, with 8,10,400 filling the form and paying the examination fee. Of the final applicants, 3,12,560 are from outside Bihar, accounting for 38.56% of the total applicants.

Out of the total applicants, only 61.4% are from Bihar, while the rest are from other states. The number of applicants for the primary teacher post is 9.36 times the vacancies, for the secondary teacher post it is 1.87 times, and for the higher secondary teacher post, it is 68% of the vacancies.

There are a total of 170,461 vacancies across all three categories. Since reservations are applicable only for applicants from Bihar, the competition for reserved seats won’t be affected by the outside applicants, but the competition will be significantly higher in the general category. Particularly for primary teachers, the competition in the general category will be much more intense compared to the reserved category. There are 9.3 times more applications than vacancies for primary school and 1.8 times more for secondary school.

Interestingly, there are 32% fewer applications than the total number of vacancies for higher secondary teachers. The maximum age for unreserved (male) candidates applying for BPSC Teacher positions is 37 years, while it is 40 years for backward class, extremely backward class, backward class women, and unreserved women. SC/ST candidates have a maximum age limit of 42 years for these appointments. All female candidates and physically challenged candidates had to pay an application fee of Rs 7200, similar to SC/ST candidates. Other candidates, however, had to pay an application fee of Rs 750. The applicants have applied for these positions through the website onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in.

BPSC initiated online applications for primary, TGT, and PGT teacher recruitment on June 15, 2023. The original last date for application submission was July 12, but it got extended to July 19. A grand total of 170,461 vacant posts will be filled for various subjects under the Bihar Teacher Recruitment 2023 campaign. This includes 79,943 posts for Primary Teachers (Class 1 to 5), 32,916 posts for TGT Teachers (Class 9-10), and 57,602 posts for PGT Teachers (Class 11-12).

The state government has permitted candidates from other states to participate in the recruitment process. However, only 16 thousand posts are reserved for candidates from outside the state, while the rest of the vacancies are reserved for permanent residents of Bihar. One significant advantage for local students is that they will receive the benefit of reservation in the examination, providing them with better opportunities during the recruitment process.