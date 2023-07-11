In Largest Ever Recruitment Drive By A State Police For Sportspersons, 227 Join UP Police

In the largest recruitment drive by any state police for sports personnel, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has given appointment letters to 227 candidates selected by the UP Police Recruitment & Promotion Board under-skilled players quota. These athletes were chosen from the sports quota for the position of constables. For this, the position of coach will also be provided to the top players. Those players who have retired will be given the post of coach. The reports state that each of the 150 retired players who will work as coaches will receive a salary of Rs 1.5 lakh.

To encourage sports in UP, Yuvak Mangal Dal and Mahila Mangal Dal will be established in every gram panchayat. As many as 65,000 youths and Mahila Mangal Dals have received sporting equipment, according to the reports.

CM Yogi Adityanath said Uttar Pradesh is the first state in the country to honour Tokyo and Paralympic athletes with cash rewards. UP CM claimed that the recruitment of 227 athletes for the position of constable represented the largest sportsperson quota recruitment in UP Police history. He added that to facilitate the recruitment processes and consider the passion of young athletes, the department personnel’s mandate was modified.

Wrestler Divya Karan, the bronze medalist winner in the Birmingham Commonwealth Games in 2022, was also presented with an appointment letter as deputy Tehsildar during the ceremony. Lalit Upadhyay, the bronze medallist in the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games, was given an appointment letter for the post of Deputy Superintendent of Police while cricketer Vijay Yadav received the appointment letter as Deputy Tehsildar. The CM added that out of the selected candidates, many are from Haryana, Uttarakhand, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Odisha, Gujarat, Bihar and Rajasthan.