In MP Board Class 12 Commerce, Jitendra Kushwaha Gets The 6th Rank

The Madhya Pradesh board has announced the results for the Classes 10 and 12 examinations. The State Education Minister, Inder Singh Parmar, released both sets of results together. Mridul Harishankar Pal secured the top position in the 10th grade, while Narayan Sharma emerged as the topper in the 12th grade. This year, the pass percentage for the 10th grade is 63.23%, and for the 12th grade, it is 58.75%.

Jitendra Kushwaha, a class 12 commerce student of Khargone Excellent School, has secured 6th position in the entire state, as announced in the class 12th examination results by the MP Board. Jitendra Kushwaha, a resident of Lakhi village in Khargone district and son of Mukesh Kushwaha, a farmer by profession, has secured 474 marks out of 500.

In addition to this, the student has secured an exceptional score of 99 out of 100 in Accounts. The entire family celebrated and expressed their joy over their son’s remarkable achievement.

While expressing his emotions, Jitendra told his father, Mukesh Kushwaha, a farmer who manages the family’s expenses through farming on a 5-acre land. Despite the challenges, his father supported him in pursuing his studies. Jitendra proudly mentioned his remarkable achievement of scoring 99 out of 100 in the Accounts subject. Jitendra attributed his success to the unwavering support of his father, his family, and the guidance of his school teachers.

What does the Principal say?

Jitendra’s remarkable achievement is likely to inspire fellow students. Rajendra Patidar, the Principal of Excellent School, conveyed the immense joy felt by the entire school community upon learning about Jitendra’s success. The principal firmly believes that Jitendra’s accomplishment will serve as a motivation for other students to prioritise their studies.

Jitendra himself emphasised the significance of dedicated efforts and expressed that with perseverance, one can attain better results. Further, he aims to bring honour to his father, a farmer, by pursuing a career as a Chartered Accountant in the future.