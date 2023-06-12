In MPPSC 2020 Results, Two Sehore Candidates In Top 10

The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) recently announced the final results of the MPPSC 2020 exam, showcasing the achievements of two remarkable individuals hailing from the Sehore district. Ambikesh Pratap Singh, a diligent student from a middle-class family, secured the sixth position in the MPPSC results, highlighting his unwavering determination and hard work. His success has brought immense joy and pride to his school Saraswati Shishu Mandir Higher Secondary School.

Similarly, Nandan Tiwari, hailing from a rural background in Gada, Sehore, clinched the ninth spot in the MPPSC results. Nandan’s accomplishment not only fulfils his own aspirations but also realises his farmer father’s dreams. The announcement of their remarkable achievements has garnered well-deserved congratulations and has brought happiness to their respective communities.

Of the total 221 seats in the Madhya Pradesh State Service Examination 2020, 214 candidates have been selected, representing 87% of the available positions. However, due to ongoing discussions regarding OBC reservations, the results for the remaining 135 seats have been temporarily withheld.

Ajay Gupta secured the top position in the State Service Examination 2020 with an impressive score of 939 points, closely followed by Nidhi Bharadwaj, who achieved the second position with 924 points. These outstanding performances reflect the talent and dedication displayed by candidates throughout the examination process.

MPPSC is responsible for recruiting candidates for various administrative positions within the state government of Madhya Pradesh. The commission conducts competitive examinations, including the State Service Examination and other specialised examinations, to select eligible candidates for positions such as Deputy Collectors, Deputy Superintendents of Police, Assistant Directors, and other administrative roles. The MPPSC examination assesses candidates’ knowledge, aptitude, and skills in various subjects and is considered a prestigious and highly competitive examination in the state of Madhya Pradesh.