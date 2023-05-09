CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :JEE Main Result 2023PSEB Class 8 ResultAP Board Inter ResultUP Board Result 2023Manabadi Inter Result
Home » education-career » In Patna, Job Fair At ICICI Academy To Help Candidates Acquire Skills
1-MIN READ

In Patna, Job Fair At ICICI Academy To Help Candidates Acquire Skills

Curated By: Education and Careers Desk

Local News Desk

Last Updated: May 09, 2023, 18:25 IST

Delhi, India

Once the training is completed, qualified candidates will be recruited by various companies.

Once the training is completed, qualified candidates will be recruited by various companies.

This program was held in Patna, and the selected candidates will receive twelve weeks of training in seven different courses.

The Lower Regional Planning Office in Darbhanga has announced an opportunity for the district’s youth to work with ICICI. The Assistant Director (Planning) informed that the Labor Resource Department of the Government of Bihar, in collaboration with the Lower Regional Planning Office-cum-Model Career Center in Darbhanga, conducted a job fair at the ICICI Academy for Skills. The job camp was held on Tuesday from 10:00 AM to 03:00 PM.

As per the sources, male and female candidates were chosen for a training program after being interviewed by the employer. This program was held in Patna, and the selected candidates will get the opportunity to receive twelve weeks of training in seven different courses, including Selling Skills, Office Administration, Electrical and
Home Appliances
Repair, Refrigeration and AC Repair, Pumps and Motors Repair, Home Health Aide, and Power and Application Engine Preventive Maintenance. However, the candidates will have to bear the cost of the training themselves.
top videos

    Once the training is completed, qualified candidates will be recruited by various companies. Candidates who have passed eighth grade to graduation are eligible for the positions, and the age limit for candidates is between 18 to 30 years. It was also stated that all interested candidates should attend the job camp to take advantage of the employment opportunity, and registration with the Employment Exchange is mandatory for participation in the job camp.

    Read all the Latest Education News here

    About the Author
    Education and Careers Desk
    A team of reporters, writers and editors brings you news, analyses and information on college and school admissions, board and competitive exams, care...Read More
    Tags:
    1. education
    2. Education News
    3. bihar
    4. news18-discover
    first published:May 09, 2023, 18:25 IST
    last updated:May 09, 2023, 18:25 IST