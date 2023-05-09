In Patna, Job Fair At ICICI Academy To Help Candidates Acquire Skills

The Lower Regional Planning Office in Darbhanga has announced an opportunity for the district’s youth to work with ICICI. The Assistant Director (Planning) informed that the Labor Resource Department of the Government of Bihar, in collaboration with the Lower Regional Planning Office-cum-Model Career Center in Darbhanga, conducted a job fair at the ICICI Academy for Skills. The job camp was held on Tuesday from 10:00 AM to 03:00 PM.

As per the sources, male and female candidates were chosen for a training program after being interviewed by the employer. This program was held in Patna, and the selected candidates will get the opportunity to receive twelve weeks of training in seven different courses, including Selling Skills, Office Administration, Electrical andRepair, Refrigeration and AC Repair, Pumps and Motors Repair, Home Health Aide, and Power and Application Engine Preventive Maintenance. However, the candidates will have to bear the cost of the training themselves.

Once the training is completed, qualified candidates will be recruited by various companies. Candidates who have passed eighth grade to graduation are eligible for the positions, and the age limit for candidates is between 18 to 30 years. It was also stated that all interested candidates should attend the job camp to take advantage of the employment opportunity, and registration with the Employment Exchange is mandatory for participation in the job camp.

