The notification for Income Tax Department Cooperative Bank (ITDCB) Recruitment 2023 is now out. The department has announced vacancies for the post of executive officer and clerk. There are three positions vacant for the executive officer post and eight seats for the clerk post. The ITDCB Recruitment online registration procedure began on March 13, 2023. Visit the official website to apply and check the complete eligibility requirements, application fee and selection procedure for the relevant positions. The application deadline is March 28, 2023. To avert disappointment, candidates must submit their online applications prior to the deadline because no applications will be accepted after the deadline has passed.

Eligibility

Candidates can register for the Income Tax Department Cooperative Bank Recruitment 2023 if they are between the ages of 21 and 35. Government regulations allow for age flexibility. A candidate with an experience of 3 years as an officer in any cooperative bank is also eligible for the entrance test.

The candidate must have graduated from any discipline with a minimum grade of 50% to qualify for the ITDCB Recruitment 2023. Furthermore, applicants must have qualified MS-CIT course examination. The requirement also demands that the applicant is conversant with Microsoft Office tools like Word, Excel and PowerPoint and has a fundamental grasp of computer applications.

Fee Structure

Applicants applying for the post of the executive officer have to give Rs 1,000 and for the post of clerk Rs 800.

How to apply?

Candidates have to submit their application through https://ibpsonline.ibps.in/itcbmrnov22/

Interested candidates are required to visit the Income Tax Department Cooperative Bank Ltd website at www.incometaxbank.co.in. Click on the option ‘apply online’. This will direct the applicants to a new window.

Select the option ‘Click here for New Registration’. Mention carefully your details like name, contact details and email-id. This method will generate a provisional registration number and password. Candidates are advised to carefully fill in and verify the details filled in online. Any change in the application after the deadline will not be entertained after submitting the application.

Question paper pattern

Forty questions will be asked from reasoning ability and computer aptitude, computer knowledge and quantitative aptitude, and 30 questions will be asked each for English and Marathi languages. General awareness questions specific to the banking industry will also be asked. The total marks will be 200.

