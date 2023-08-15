Independence Day 2023: Slogans To Make Your Speech Impactful At School

The spirit of patriotism and national pride fills the air as India gears up to celebrate its 77th Independence Day on August 15. This significant day marks the country’s liberation from British colonial rule in 1947, and it stands as a testament to the relentless struggle and sacrifices made by countless individuals who dreamt of a free and sovereign nation. Like every year, all schools, colleges, and educational institutions will be arranging events to celebrate Independence Day. The celebrations encompass activities such as delivering speeches, chanting slogans, and various other engagements.

If you are looking for thought-provoking and motivational slogans, we have shortlisted a few of them:

Slogans by Freedom Fighters:

––Tum Mujhe Khoon Do Main tumhe Azadi Dunga: Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose

––Sarfaroshi ki tamanna ab hamare dil me hai dekhna hai zor kitna baazu-e-qaatil mein hai: Ramprasad Bismil

––Freedom is not a mere matter of political decision or new constitutions…it is of the mind and heart and if the mind narrows itself and is befogged and the heart is full of bitterness and hatred, then freedom is absent: Jawaharlal Nehru

––We have believed, and we do believe now that freedom is indivisible, that peace is indivisible, that economic prosperity is indivisible: Indira Gandhi

––A country’s greatness lies in its undying ideal of love and sacrifice that inspire the mothers of the race: Sarojini Naidu

––Our nation is like a tree of which the original trunk is Swarajya and the branches are swadeshi and boycott: Subhas Chandra Bose

Catchy Slogans for Independence Day:

––Independence was achieved with high price, can’t forget our freedom fighters’ sacrifice.

––We can see the sunrise and we can hear the river water sound peacefully; as we have freedom.

––Freedom is the oxygen for any country and heart beat for its citizens.

––Let’s pay tribute to the real Heroes who sacrificed their lives for our freedom.

––Today is Independence Day; say it loud, it makes us all feel proud.