India, Canada Discusses Mutual Recognition of Educational Qualifications, Dual Degrees

India and Canada held discussions on the possibility of dual degrees and mutual recognition of educational qualifications with a view to promote economic ties between the countries, an official statement said on Wednesday.

Setting up of campuses was also deliberated upon so that youth of both the countries can contribute to economic development, the commerce ministry said.

Commerce minister Piyush Goyal was in Canada on an official visit and these issues came up for discussion during his meeting with his Canadian counterpart Mary Ng.

”Goyal mentioned that dual degrees, mutual recognition of our educational qualification throughout professional bodies… were discussed in the meetings,” it said.

The Indian minister also sought investments from Canada and invited Canadian business persons to participate in the journey of growth of the Indian economy.

He said that India is focusing not only on high quality standards in goods and services but also on high quality delivery of goods and services.

The minister also appreciated the pace of negotiations for the Early Progress Trade Agreement (EPTA) as a transitional step towards the re-launched India-Canada Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) negotiations.

”India offers a stable business environment,” he added.