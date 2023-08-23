India Post GDS 2023 Application Window Ends Today for 30041 Vacancies

The Department of Posts, which is a unit of the Ministry of Communications, is wrapping up the online application window for the Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) positions at India Post today, August 23. Candidates who are interested may apply for this position by visiting indiapostgdsonline.gov.in and submitting their applications.

Candidates will be given time between August 24 and 26, for editing the forms filled out by them. Candidates who already registered for GDS recruitment in 2023 may submit an application on the official website itself. New applicants must initially register themselves before applying for the position online.

India Post GDS 2023: vacancy details

During this recruitment initiative, India Post advertised a total of 30,041 Gramin Dak Sevak positions. The 30,041 GDS vacancies are grouped into three categories: Branch Postmaster, Assistant Branch Postmaster, and Dak Sevak.

India Post GDS 2023: eligibility criteria

Age: Candidates must be at least 18 years old and no older than 40 years old to apply for these positions. Candidates from the reserved categories are eligible for age relaxation.

Educational background: Candidates with a Class 10 passing certificate with Mathematics and English as mandatory or optional courses are eligible to apply for these positions. Applicants should have completed at least high school in the native language. They must also be familiar with computers, cycling, and have a reliable source of income.

India Post GDS 2023: how to apply

Step 1: Go to India Post’s official website at indiapostdsonline.gov.in.

Step 2: Click the “GDS Recruitment 2023" link on the website.

Step 3: You will be taken to a new page where you can register for the India Post GDS 2023 recruitment and complete the application form.

Step 4: Upload the relevant documents and pay the applicable charge.

Step 5: Save and print the India Post GDS 2023 form for future reference.

India Post GDS 2023: application fees

The application fee for India Post GDS recruitment 2023 has been set as Rs 100, However, the charge is waived for all female candidates, SC/ST applicants, PwD applicants, and Transwomen applicants.

GDS India 2023: Selection Process

A system-generated merit list will be used to shortlist candidates. The merit list will be compiled based on the percentage of marks received in Class 10 to four decimal places.