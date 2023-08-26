India Post GDS 2023: Correction Window Closes Today, Steps To Edit

The India Post will conclude the edit window for India Post GDS 2023 today, August 26. Candidates who want to make amends in the application form can visit the official website indiapostgdsonline.gov.in. and make the edits. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up 30,041 Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) posts in the organization. The recruitment drive is being held for the posts of Branch Postmaster, Dak Sevak, and Assistant Branch Postmaster.

India Post GDS: Steps To Edit

Step 1- Go to the official site of India Post at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in.

Step 2- Locate the window link India Post GDS 2023 edit on the homepage and click on it.

Step 3- Put in the login credentials and click on submit

Step 4- The application form will be exhibited on the screen

Step 5- Go through the form and make amends to it.

Step 6 - After making amends, click on submit

Step 7 - Download the confirmation page and take out a printout for future reference

India Post GDS candidates are advised to double-check the details on the application form before final submission. Candidates must follow the notifications and updates from India Post regarding the recruitment procedure. The shortlisting of candidates will take place on the basis of system system-generated merit list. The merit list of India Post GDS will be based on marks obtained in class 10 to a percentage of the accuracy of four decimals.

The list of the candidates who have been shortlisted for engagement will be released on its official website and GDS online portal. Applicants will be selected subject to verification of the original documents. The documents will verified by the verifying authority.

After the results have been announced, the shortlisted candidates will be informed through SMS or registered mobile number/ registered email regarding the physical verification of the documents.

A total of 15 days will be allowed for the shortlisted candidates to submit the shortlisted candidates. For information, candidates can check the official website of India Post. The registration process for GDS Recruitment 2023 was closed down on August 2023, 2023.

The online registration for India Post GDS recruitment commenced on August 3, 2023. The application correction window was opened on August 24, 2023.

The India Post GDS selection process involves a written examination followed by an interview. Shortlisted candidates will be given the opportunity to appear for the preliminary and main written exams. The final selection will be made on the interview results.