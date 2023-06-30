India Post GDS Recruitment 2023: Application Reopened Until July 8 For Manipur

India Post has reopened online applications for Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS), Branch Postmaster (BPM) and Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM) posts for 2023. Applications are required to be submitted online at https://indiapostgdsonline.gov.in/ until July 8, 2023. It has reopened the application process for 263 vacancies in the North East Circle of Manipur. This drive is part of a nationwide recruitment targeting to fill 12,828 Branch Postmasters and Assistant Bank Postmasters in post offices in various circles.

Important Dates

Registration and Submission of Online Application: May 22, 2023-July 8, 2023

Age Limits

Minimum age: 18 years

Maximum age: 40 years

The age is as of July 11, 2023.

There is some relaxation in the upper age limit for the following categories:

Schedule Cast/Scheduled Tribe (SC/ST): 5 Years

Other Backward Classes: 3 Years

Persons with Disabilities (PwD): 10 Years

Persons with Disabilities (PwD)+ OBC: 13 Years

Person with Disabilities (PwD)+ SC/ST: 15 Years

Applicants who wish to be considered for reserved vacancies or age relaxation are required to submit the requisite certificate from the authority in the prescribed format. People belonging to the category of EWS have no relaxation in the upper age limit.

Educational Qualification

Passing Certificate of 10th standard by any recognised board of school education by the government of India or state. Candidate should have studied local language at least up to secondary standard.

Other Qualifications

Knowledge of computers

Knowledge of cycling

Adequate means of livelihood

Application Fee

A fee of Rs 100 is to be paid by the applicants for all posts, and there are no fee criteria for female applicants, SC, ST, PwD, or Transwomen applicants.

Steps to Apply for India Post GDS Recruitment 2023

Visit the official website at https://indiapostgdsonline.gov.in/.

Register yourself on the website.

Fill out the form and upload all the necessary documents.

Pay the fee online.

Submit the form.

Take a hardcopy print.

Selection Process

Applicants will be shortlisted based on a system-generated merit list.

The merit list will be prepared based on marks obtained in the 10th standard.

Candidates having both marks and grades in the mark sheet are required to apply with marks only.