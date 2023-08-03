India Post GDS Recruitment 2023: Registration Begins for 10th Pass Candidates, 30,041 Vacancies Available

India Post released the recruitment notification and started the online registration process for Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) posts today, August 3. Through this recruitment drive, India Post aims to fill a total of 30,041 Gramin Dak Sevak vacancies. The openings are divided into several categories, with a large number of vacancies available for General, OBC, EWS, ST, SC, and PWD applicants.

Candidates can apply for the GDS posts via the official website at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in. The last date to submit the applications online is August 23. Once the registration process ends, candidates will be able to edit their application forms from August 24 to 26.

India Post GDS Recruitment 2023: Category-Wise Vacancies

General: 13,618

EWS: 2,847

OBC: 6,051

SC: 4,138

ST: 2,669

PWDC: 223

Person with Benchmark Disability (PWBD): 220

Persons with Disabilities Act (PWDA): 195

PWDDE: 70

India Post GDS Recruitment 2023: Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: They must hold a class 10 pass certificate from a recognised board as well. Applicants must have studied the native language as an obligatory or elective subject up to the secondary school level. All candidates must be physically fit and without any medical conditions.

Age limit: Candidates should be between the age group 18 years to 40 years.

India Post GDS Recruitment 2023: Steps To Apply

Step 1: Visit India Post’s official website at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, look for ‘GDS Recruitment 2023’ link and click on it.

Step 3: Before applying, read the recruitment notification and other important details on the page.

Step 4: Then click on ‘Apply Online’ to start the application process.

Step 5: Fill out the registration form as asked and upload all the required documents.

Step 6: To complete the process, pay the required application fee and submit the form.

India Post GDS Recruitment 2023: Application Fee

Those who are applying for the Gramin Dak Sevak posts are required to pay Rs 100 as an application fee. Whereas, female, trans-woman, SC, and ST candidates are exempted from fee payment.

India Post GDS Recruitment 2023: Selection Process

Candidates will be selected on the basis of written exams (preliminary and main) and interview rounds. First, the preliminary exam will be held to shortlist candidates, followed by the main written exam. Those who clear the preliminary and main written exams will be called for the interview round. It is to be noted that the final selection will be based on the interview results.