India Post Recruitment 2023: Apply For 30041 Vacancies By August 23; Know More

India Post released a recruitment notification for posts of Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS), Assistant Brand Postmaster (ABPM) and Branch Postmaster. India Post is under the Ministry of Communications, and operates in 23 postal circles in India. The last date for application is August 23, 2023. Applicants can visit the official website to get more clarity: www.indiapostgdsonline.gov.in.

Important dates

The application started on August 3.

The last date for application is August 23.

Correction window: August 24 to August 26

Exam Date: Yet to be announced

Posts Available

Gramin Dak Sevaks

Branch Post

Assistant Branch Postmaster

Vacancies

There are 30041 total vacancies, out of which 3084 posts are vacant in Uttar Pradesh.

Application Fees

For general categories: Rs 100.

Other applicants, including SC/ST/Women/PwD-N/A, no fee is applicable.

Education Qualification

Applicants must be a minimum of Class 10 pass out, and should have English and Maths as core subjects; and they should have a valid certificate from a recognised or authorised university.

Applicants must have computer-based skills, knowledge of cycling etc.

Age Criteria

Applicants must be a minimum of 18 years old and a maximum of 40 years old. Age relaxation is applicable as per government norms and policies.

Selection Process

It will be a merit-based selection on the basis of the marks secured by the applicant in the 10th standard.

Salary

Salary will range from Rs 10,000 to Rs 29,380, depending on the posts.

Application Process

Visit the official website at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in.

Register for the engagement portal.

Complete the registration fee, if applicable.

Upload the required document.

Submit the application form.

Download and take a printout for future purposes.

Additional Information

Applicants must have a valid email ID and mobile number to receive information from the authorities.

Applicants must be present at the time of document verification with all requisite documents.

After completing the payment, the application will be further processed, or else it will be taken as rejected.

The fees, once paid, will not be refunded by any means.

Applicants should be careful when choosing a particular division.