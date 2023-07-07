India Post Releases First Merit List For Gramin Dak Sevaks At indiapostgdsonline.gov.in; How To Download

The India Post has released the first merit list for Gramin Dak Sevaks at its official website. Shortlisted candidates have also received sms and an email on their registered accounts and phone numbers to apprise of their selection. Applicants can access the first merit list from the official website, indiapostgdsonline.gov.in. The India Post has provided merit list in a pdf format and is easily accessible by following the below mentioned steps.

India Post GDS Merit List 2023: Steps to download

Step 1- Visit the official website indiapostgdsonline.gov.in

Step 2- On the homepage of India Post, check the link under candidate’s corner.

Step 3- Select the link that says ‘GDS Special Drive 2023’. A dialog box will open which will ask the name of state. Select the state you belong it.

Step 4- A PDF file will be downloaded on your electronic device that will contain the merit list. The list will contain division, office branch, post name, candidate’s name, marks, category and gender of the candidate along with his or her registration number.

Step 5- This way candidates can access the list.

This has to be remembered that documents of the shortlisted candidates will have to be verified. In the merit list, the examination authority has also mentioned the name of the place along where candidate have to go and verify there documents. Verification of the documents is an essential practice and cannot be ignored at all. Candidates whose documents are found to be fake or incomplete will be dealt in accordance with the rules and regulations of the India Post.

Further, the shortlisted candidates have to report for verification along with originals and two sets of self attested photocopies of all the relevant documents. The official website of the India Post all mentions that the Department of Posts does not make any phone calls/SMS to the candidates for depositing any money. Shortlisted candidate will receive an automatically generated SMS only for his or her selection. India Post has alerted candidates not to disclose their registration number and mobile numbers and be guarded against any unscrupulous phone calls.