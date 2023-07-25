Indian Air Force Invites Applications To Fill 3,500 Agniveer Posts

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has issued a notification for the recruitment of Agniveers in the upcoming Air Force Agneepath Vayu (01/2024) program. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official IAF website, agnipathvayu.cdac.in. The application process for the IAF Recruitment 2023 will commence on July 27, 2023. Aspiring candidates have the opportunity to apply for more than 3,500 Agniveer posts in 2023.

Let us take a look at some important information about the Air Force Agneepath Scheme Recruitment (01/2024), including details about the notification, exam dates, eligibility criteria, qualifications, age limit, salary, the online application process, important dates and application fees.

Important Dates:

Online registration starts- July 27, 2023.

The last date for the online application- August 17, 2023.

Correction start date- August 17, 2023.

Correction end date- August 19, 2023.

Exam date- October 13, 2023.

Air Force Agniveer joining date- Will be notified later.

Age Limit:

The minimum age limit is 17.5 years.

The maximum age limit is 21 years.

The candidate eligible to apply should be born between 27/06/2003 to 27/12/2006.

Educational Qualifications:

Eligibility for Science Subjects:

To be eligible for the Agniveer Air Force recruitment, candidates must meet one of the following educational qualifications:

1. Passed 10+2 intermediate with Mathematics, Physics, and English, securing at least 50% marks in aggregate and 50% marks in English.

OR

2. Obtained a 3-Year Diploma in Engineering (Mechanical/Electrical/Electronics/Automobile/Computer Science/Instrumentation Technology/Information Technology) with a minimum of 50% marks in the diploma course and 50% marks in English.

OR

3. Completed a 2-year Vocation course with non-vocational subjects Physics and Math from a recognized board, achieving 50% marks in aggregate and 50% marks in English.

Eligibility for Non-Science Subjects:

Candidates applying with non-science subjects must fulfil one of the following criteria:

1. Passed 10+2 intermediate with a minimum of 50% marks in aggregate and 50% marks in English.

OR

2. Completed a 2-year Vocational course with a minimum of 50% aggregate marks and 50% marks in English.

Selection Process:

The selection process for the Agniveer Air Force recruitment 2023 will involve several stages, including a written test, physical test, document verification and a medical examination. To participate in this recruitment drive, candidates will be required to pay a fee of Rs 250.

How to apply:

First of all, visit the official website agnipathvayu.cdac.in.

Click on the Recruitment link on the home page.

Log in by entering your personal details.

Pay the fee by filling out the application form.

Lastly, download and print the form.