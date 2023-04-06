Indian Army Agniveer 2023 Admit Card Released at joinindianarmy.nic.in, How to Download

Indian Army has issued the Agniveer admit card 2023 for the general duty category. Candidates who registered for the Agniveer recruitment process can download their admit cards from the official website of the Indian Army at joinindianarmy.nic.in. The Indian Army Agniveer admit card will be available for download till April 8. Meanwhile, the hall tickets for the remaining categories will be released for appearing candidates on April 11.

“Admit Card for Agnivver general Duty Category will be live in phases, starting from 05 April till 08 April and for the other remaining Categories admit card will be made available from 11 April evening onwards,” reads the official website. According to the official date sheet, the online computer-based written recruitment exam is scheduled to be conducted from April 17 to April 26.

Indian Army Agniveer Admit Card 2023: How to Download

Step 1: Go to the official website of the Indian Army at joinindianarmy.nic.in

Step 2: Search and click on the ‘Agnipath’ section, on the homepage.

Step 3: Click on the ‘Login in or Apply Online’ button.

Step 4: Candidates need to login using their ‘Username’ and ‘Password’.

Step 4: The Agniveer admit card 2023 will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Check, save and download the hall ticket.

Step 6: Take a printout of the Agniveer admit card for exam purpose and future use.

Candidates will be selected on the basis of their performance in the two-tier recruitment process that has - Phase I and Phase II. Phase I is the online common entrance exam that will be held at computer-based test centres located all over India. While Phase II is the recruitment rally conducted by the Army Research Office (AROs) at the rally venue.

Applicants will have to clear the online exam followed by a physical efficiency test (PET) and physical measurement test (PMT). After the two-above exams, candidates need to pass a medical test that will take place at the army recruitment rally organised in various locations.

