Indian Army Agniveer Results Declared At joinindianarmy.nic.in; Check Here

The Indian Army has announced the results for the Agniveer computer based common Entrance Examination. All those candidates who have appeared for the examination can check and download their results from joinindianarmy.nic.in. The common entrance examination was conducted at 375 centres across the country, The Indian Army Agniveer examination concluded on April 26.

Steps to check Indian Army Agniveer Exam

Step 1: Visit the official website at joinindianarmy.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, navigate the link ‘CEE Results’ tab . Click the tab.

Step 3: In the number of options, select on the Agniveer CEE result 2023 link.

Step 4: Enter the login credentials asked like roll number and date of birth. These details are mentioned on admit card.

Step 5: The Indian Army Agniveer Result 2023 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Check you results and download the results for future references.

The shortlisted applicants must show up for a physical fitness test and a medical exam. Those who are chosen will enlist for a term of four years, after which time 25% of the Agniveer applicants from any particular class would be enrolled in the Indian Army’s regular cadre. The results have been released by the Army Recruiting Offices (AROs) in Siliguri, Sambalpur, Kolkata, Gopalpur, Cuttack, Baharampur, Bihar Jharkhand Recruitment Rally, and Barrackpore. The outcomes of other AROs will be released soon, in the interim.

The Agnipath scheme was started by the government of India in 2022. It is a program initiated by the Indian Army to recruit young individuals and train them to become officers in the armed forces. The scheme aims to provide opportunities for young people to serve their country and build a career in the military.

The Agnipath scheme focuses on recruiting young men and women who have the passion, determination and commitment to serve their country. The scheme offers various benefits, including free training, education and a guaranteed job in the Indian Army. The young professionals recruited through this scheme are called Agniveers. The minimum age to apply is 17 years whereas the maximum age is 23 years.