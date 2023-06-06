Indian Army Jobs: Direct Recruitment In Rajputana Rifles For Class 12 Pass Candidates

The Rajputana Rifles of the Indian Army has released a recruitment notification for Group C positions at their regimental centre in Delhi Cantt. Eligible candidates, who have passed Class 12, can apply for various positions. The application deadline for general candidates is July 15. However, applicants from the Ladakh Division of Jammu and Kashmir, Lahaul and Spiti districts of Himachal Pradesh, and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands have been granted an additional week to submit their applications.

Positions Open:

The Rajputana Rifles Regimental Center in Delhi Cantt is conducting direct recruitment for the positions of Tailor, Barber, and Bootmaker. Selected candidates for the Tailor and Barber positions will receive payment under Pay Matrix Level-1, ranging from ₹18,000 to ₹56,900. On the other hand, Bootmakers will be paid under Pay Matrix Level-2, with salaries ranging from ₹19,900 to ₹63,200. These positions offer different pay scales based on the respective levels in the Pay Matrix.

The qualifications required for the application are as follows:

For the Tailor position, candidates applying should have completed Matriculation or its equivalent from a recognized board. Along with the educational qualification, they should possess knowledge and expertise in sewing and cutting uniforms. Candidates must have a minimum of one year of practical experience in the tailor trade.

As for the Barber position, applicants must have cleared Matriculation or its equivalent from a recognized board. They should demonstrate proficiency in the barber trade, including skills in hair cutting, styling, and grooming. Moreover, candidates are required to have at least one year of professional experience in the barbering field.

In the case of the Bootmaker position, candidates are expected to have passed Matriculation or its equivalent from a recognized board. They should possess a diverse skill set in various aspects of boot making, such as tarpaulin and canvas work, Industrial Clothing (IC) equipment handling, boot repairs, vehicle seat repairs, and other leather-related tasks. Additionally, candidates should have acquired one year of practical experience in the boot-making trade.

Total number of vacancies:

For the Tailor position, there is only one vacancy, and this position is reserved for the unreserved category. Similarly, there is one specially marked vacancy for the Barber position reserved for a person with a disability. For the Bootmaker position, there is one vacancy reserved for ex-servicemen.