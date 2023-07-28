Indian Army Major To Civil Servant, The Story Of Abhinandan Singh

At the age of 30, Major Abhinandan Singh’s inspiring story of transitioning from serving in the army as a Major to becoming a civil servant is nothing short of astounding. With dedication, sheer willingness, adaptability, and a strong sense of duty, Major Abhinandan overcame numerous challenges to follow his dream and crack the prestigious Civil Services Examination in 2022.

Hailing from Akhnoor, Jammu, Major Abhinandan Singh comes from a family of professors and doctors. From his early school days, he had an unwavering desire to serve the nation and join the armed forces. His dreams started taking shape when he was selected for the 19th Service Selection Board (SSB) in Allahabad (now Prayagraj) while he was still in college. This led him to enrol in the Indian Military Academy in 2014, where he underwent rigorous training.

With a Bachelor’s degree in Electronics and Communication, Major Abhinandan was appointed to the Corps of Signals, and his first posting was in Tezpur, Assam, near the Indo-China border. Later, he was transferred to the unit in Amritsar. But a life-altering incident occurred during a compulsory training course that changed the trajectory of his career.

During the training event, Major Abhinandan sustained an ankle injury. Due to the impending end of the course, he couldn’t receive immediate medical check-ups and rehabilitation, which aggravated his injury and resulted in a limp. Despite this setback, he resolved not to let the injury define his future and made the courageous decision to switch his career path.

Determined to appear for the Civil Services examination, he started preparing earnestly in 2019 and attempted the exam for the first time in 2021. Unfortunately, he couldn’t clear the Prelims on his first attempt. However, this setback didn’t deter him; instead, it fueled his determination to succeed.

Major Abhinandan embarked on a comprehensive preparation journey, starting from scratch. He diligently made notes from recommended sources used by previous UPSC toppers and kept himself well-versed with current affairs. In 2022, his hard work and perseverance paid off as he secured an All India Rank of 749 in the UPSC CSE 2022.

Despite this significant achievement, Major Abhinandan is not resting on his laurels. He aspires to attempt the civil services examination again, aiming to improve his ranking and ultimately become an Indian Administrative Services (IAS) Officer.