Indian Army MES Recruitment 2023: Applications Invited To Fill 41,822 Posts

If you’re someone who has completed their Class 12 or graduated and is aspiring for a government job, there’s an excellent opportunity for you. The Ministry of Defence is offering a chance to apply for a whopping 41,822 posts through the Military Engineering Services (MES). The recruitment procedure for these vacancies will start shortly via the official website.

The notification outlining requirements like educational qualifications, eligibility, age limit, selection procedure, job details and more, will soon be accessible on the official website. As per the brief announcement, the recruitment procedure for the 41,822 positions will be initiated through the official website. Essential dates such as the start of online applications, the final submission date and the selection process will be communicated to candidates shortly.

According to the released notice, the recruitment drive aims to fill positions including supervisor, draughtsman, storekeeper and others. You can find the detailed breakdown of vacancies below:

1) Architect Cadre (Group A): 44 positions

2) Barrack and Store Officer: 120 positions

3) Supervisor (Barrack and Store): 534 positions

4) Draughtsman: 944 positions

5) Storekeeper: 1,026 positions

6) Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS): 11,316 positions

7) Mate: 27,920 positions

The recruitment drive will be carried on by either UPSC or SSC. The selection process for Army MES Recruitment 2023 will be launched soon by the relevant authority, with the eligibility criteria to be determined. It’s anticipated that candidates with 10th/12th qualifications along with additional eligibility can apply for these positions. Applicants should prepare for multiple stages of the selection process, including document verification (screening), written exam, medical examination, interview or other applicable steps based on the specific positions.

The Military Engineering Service is a significant component of the Indian Army’s Engineers Corps. It holds a prominent role as one of India’s largest construction and maintenance organisations, responsible for building crucial strategic and operational infrastructure. With a rich history, it stands as one of the country’s oldest defence infrastructure development agencies.