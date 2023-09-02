CHANGE LANGUAGE
Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2023: Application For 46 Assistant Commandant Posts Open; Check Last Date To Apply

Curated By: Education and Careers Desk

Local News Desk

Last Updated: September 02, 2023, 11:35 IST

Delhi, India

The maximum age limit is 30 years for those applying to the Indian Coast Guard vacancies.

The Indian Coast Guard is recruiting for the post of Assistant Commandant for the 02/2024 batch. The drive aims to fill a total of 46 posts. The last date to apply is September 15. Interested applicants can visit the official website at www.joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in. Let’s take a look at the details related to the vacancy.

Important dates:

The application commenced on September 1.

The last date for applications is September 15 (5 pm).

Vacancy details:

General duty (GD): 25

Tech: 20

Law: 1

Examination fee:

Interested candidates are required to pay an application fee of Rs 250 (SC/ST applicants are exempt). Admit cards will be issued only to those applicants who have successfully paid the application fees.

Age criteria:

The minimum age is 19 years and the maximum age limit is 30 years; it depends on different posts and requirements.

Educational qualification:

General duty: The post is available for male applicants, and the candidate should have a degree with 60% aggregate marks from a recognised university or institution.

Commercial pilot licence-short service appointment: Applicants should have a passed certificate of class 12th or equivalent marks in mathematics and physics. Applicants must possess a current commercial pilot licence issued by the Director General of Civil Aviation on the date of application.

Technical (Mechanical): The post is available for male applicants who should hold an engineering degree from a recognised university or institute.

Technical (Electrical/Electronics): The post is available for male applicants, and the candidates should have an engineering degree from a recognised university or institute in electronics or telecommunications or other relevant degree with a minimum of 60% aggregate marks.

Law entry: Applicants require a degree in law from a recognised university or institute with an aggregate of 60% marks.

Selection Process:

Stage 1: Except in the law branch, applicants are required to appear in a computer-based online screening test known as the CGCAT.

Stage 2: The preliminary selection board (PSB) will be based on the performance in Stage 1.

Stage 3: Final selection board; this will include a psychological test, group task, and interview.

Stage 4: Medical Examination.

Stage 5: Induction.

Salary:

The salary will range from Rs 56,100 to Rs 2,25,000, depending on the post and eligibility.

How to apply:

Visit the official website, joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in.

Select the CCGAT link.

Click on the post link – ‘Assistant Commandant’.

Register and login to apply.

Fill out the application form and make the payment (if applicable).

Submit the form and take a printout for future reference.

For further details or inquiries, visit the official website at www.joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in.

