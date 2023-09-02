Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2023: Application For 46 Assistant Commandant Posts Open; Check Last Date To Apply

The Indian Coast Guard is recruiting for the post of Assistant Commandant for the 02/2024 batch. The drive aims to fill a total of 46 posts. The last date to apply is September 15. Interested applicants can visit the official website at www.joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in. Let’s take a look at the details related to the vacancy.
Important dates:
The application commenced on September 1.
The last date for applications is September 15 (5 pm).
Vacancy details:
General duty (GD): 25
Tech: 20
Law: 1
Examination fee:
Interested candidates are required to pay an application fee of Rs 250 (SC/ST applicants are exempt). Admit cards will be issued only to those applicants who have successfully paid the application fees.
Age criteria:
The minimum age is 19 years and the maximum age limit is 30 years; it depends on different posts and requirements.
Educational qualification:
General duty: The post is available for male applicants, and the candidate should have a degree with 60% aggregate marks from a recognised university or institution.
Commercial pilot licence-short service appointment: Applicants should have a passed certificate of class 12th or equivalent marks in mathematics and physics. Applicants must possess a current commercial pilot licence issued by the Director General of Civil Aviation on the date of application.
Technical (Mechanical): The post is available for male applicants who should hold an engineering degree from a recognised university or institute.
Technical (Electrical/Electronics): The post is available for male applicants, and the candidates should have an engineering degree from a recognised university or institute in electronics or telecommunications or other relevant degree with a minimum of 60% aggregate marks.
Law entry: Applicants require a degree in law from a recognised university or institute with an aggregate of 60% marks.
Selection Process:
Stage 1: Except in the law branch, applicants are required to appear in a computer-based online screening test known as the CGCAT.
Stage 2: The preliminary selection board (PSB) will be based on the performance in Stage 1.
Stage 3: Final selection board; this will include a psychological test, group task, and interview.
Stage 4: Medical Examination.
Stage 5: Induction.
Salary:
The salary will range from Rs 56,100 to Rs 2,25,000, depending on the post and eligibility.
How to apply:
Visit the official website, joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in.
Select the CCGAT link.
Click on the post link – ‘Assistant Commandant’.
Register and login to apply.
Fill out the application form and make the payment (if applicable).
Submit the form and take a printout for future reference.
For further details or inquiries, visit the official website at www.joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in.