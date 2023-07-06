Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2023: Check Vacancies And Eligibility

The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) is inviting applications to fill various posts, including Civilian Motor Transport (OG), Motor Transport Fitter (Mechanical) and Multi Tasking Staff (Motor Transport Cleaner). Interested candidates can apply on its official website https://indiancoastguard.gov.in/ last by August 14.

Age Limit

The minimum age is 18 years, while the maximum age for candidates who can apply is 27 years.

Vacancies

Civilian Motor Transport Driver (OG): 01, (OBC) Motor Transport Fitter (Mech): 02 (UR), Multi-Tasking Staff (Motor Transport Cleaner): 02 (UR-01 & SC-01), Multi-Tasking Staff (Mali): 01 (SC), Multi-Tasking Staff (Peon): 02 (EWS-01 and SC-01) and Multi-Tasking Staff (Sweeper): 02 (UR-01 and OBC-01).

Duties

Candidates for the post of Civilian Motor Transport (OG) are required to know motor mechanisms, and they should be able to remove minor defects from vehicles and be able to drive cars, buses, trucks, jeeps, and other vehicles. Motor Transport Fitter (Mechanical) applicants are expected to maintain vehicles in perfect working conditions every time and should have a sound knowledge of how petrol and diesel engines work. Candidates in the category of Multi Tasking Staff (Motor Transport Cleaner) have duties to clean rooms, dust furniture and clean buildings and fixtures. They are authorised to maintain general cleanliness and the maintenance of motor vehicles.

How to Apply

The application form should be filled out in either English or Hindi as per the prescribed format. The applicant must attach a self-attested colour photograph with Xerox copies of documents. Other documents that are required are the matriculation mark sheet and certificate, the latest category certificate for reserved candidates belonging to SC, ST, OBC, non-creamy Layer, EWS and experience certificates. Applicants are required to enclose a separate blank envelope with Rs 50 with a postal stamp.

Address to send the application form

The Director General, Coast Guard Headquarters, Directorate of Recruitment, C-1, Phase II, Industrial Area, Noida, UP-201309. Application has to be done in offline mode.

Selection

The applications will be shortlisted, and published on the official website. After that, selected candidates will have to undergo an examination, out of which a final merit list will be prepared based on scores.