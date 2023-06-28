Indian Council of Medical Research Announces 79 Vacancies; Know Posts, Eligibility Criteria

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) is offering job opportunities under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Applications from eligible candidates will be accepted for the positions of Technical Assistant, Technician, and Laboratory Attendant.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply on the official website, nimr.org.in. According to officials, there are 79 vacancies for these positions. The last date for submitting applications is July 21. This is a golden opportunity for applicants to seize the chance to earn a good salary.

Vacancies:

Technical Assistant: 26

Technician: 49

Laboratory Attendant: 4

Age Limit:

Applicants should be between 25 and 30 years old.

Educational Qualification:

Applicants should possess a three-year Engineering diploma in Electrical Engineering with first class from a recognized university and must have two years of work experience. Alternatively, applicants can have a B.E. or B.Tech. degree in Electrical Engineering with first class.

For further details, please refer to the official website.

Salary:

The salary for these positions may range from INR 1,12,400 to INR 18,000, depending on the post. The salary for Technical Assistants may range from INR 1,12,400 to INR 35,400. For Technicians, it may range from INR 63,200 to INR 19,900, while for Laboratory Attendants, it will range from INR 56,900 to INR 18,000.

Application Fee:

Applicants are required to pay an application fee of INR 300, which is non-refundable. However, SC/ST, PWD Women candidates and ex-servicemen are given relaxation.

Application Process:

Applicants need to apply offline for these positions. They are required to submit their applications to the Director, Malaria Research Institute, Sector-8, Dwarka, New Delhi 110077.

ICMR is the apex body in India that coordinates, promotes, and formulates biomedical research. It was renamed ICMR in 1949, having been previously known as the Indian Research Fund Association (IRFA) since 1911. While often mistaken as a regulatory body, ICMR is not a statutory body. The headquarters of ICMR is located in Delhi.