Indian PG Students In France To Receive Five Year Post Study Visa From Earlier Two: PM Modi

To maintain the stronger ties between India and France for the next 25 years, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and France President Emmanuel Macron extended the post study visa of Indian Master’s students from earlier two years to now five years. PM Modi made the announcement while addressing the Indian community settled in France. He was speaking at LA Seine Musicale in Paris. Indian Community also presented a gala ceremony for the visiting Prime Minister.

To quote PM Modi " The last time I came to France, it was decided that Indian students in France would be given a two year post study work visa. Now it has been decided that Indian students pursuing Masters In France will be given long term post study visa of five years." This is not the first time when India and France established closer people to people contact but back in 2018, both the countries recalled cultural, scientific, technical cooperation. Further, both the republics in 2018 visit of PM Modi also recognised educational qualifications and periods of study undertaken by students in both the countries.

Moreover, it was also decided that both the parties will regularly conduct consultations to inform the other republic of changes in their respective education system. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a visit to France and UAE. On July 14, the Prime Minister will attend the Bastille Day celebrations of the country. Mr. Modi referred to the visit as “particularly special" since it will include his participation in the Bastille Day festivities in Paris. A contingent from all three services of the Indian military will also take part in the well-known military parade. During the parade, three Indian Air Force aircraft will fly past in formation.

Prime Minister of France Elisabeth Borne met Mr. Modi at the airport in a special gesture, and he was given a ceremonial welcome and guard of honor. The India-France Strategic Partnership’s 25th anniversary is also commemorated by this visit. Later in the day, the Senate President Gerard Latcher and Prime Minister Borne met with Prime Minister Modi to further the ties.